Good news for Nintendo Switch Online users. We now have confirmed news available for this service regarding a new free Super Mario game on Switch! You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

We have learned that the next free game has already been officially released for those who have the Expansion Pack. Is about Mario Party 3.

This Mario Party game comes to Nintendo Switch Online for free

Nintendo had already announced that the game from Mario Party would be added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service on October 27th. This service is available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Now we have it available!

There is no character as fun as Mario. The well-known plumber has already installed two great parties on Nintendo 64, and with Mario Party 3 the game goes further than ever. With 70 new mini-games to overcome and fantastic new interactive boards, this party is not to be missed. Confirm your attendance now! This time, the Mushroom Kingdom gang has to find out who deserves to keep the Millennium Star that just fell in Princess Peach’s yard. Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Wario and DK decide to resolve their differences in the only logical way possible: participating in board games full of interesting mini-games for four players.

We leave you with your trailer for its premiere as a free game on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack:

Party all night long in Mario Party 3! Punch, pound, and stampede right over your opponents in a multiplayer melee or go head-to-head in two-player duel mode! Mario Party 3 is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 10/27! #N64 pic.twitter.com/lcTBSpDOtW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 25, 2023

What do you think? We read you in the comments. You also have our complete coverage of Nintendo Switch Online on the web.

Fuente.