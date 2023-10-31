The anger felt by one of the most important Star Wars characters, Darth Vader, goes beyond the Jedi

Although Darth Vader has been one of the most important figures in Star Wars, fans of the saga have the impression that they still do not know some aspects of the villain. Fortunately, a new story starring the popular character shows the darkest moments of the Sithit is even confirmed which person he hates the most.

Darth Vader’s greatest enemy

And Star Wars: Darth Vader #39 by Greg Pak, Raffaele Ienco, Federico Blee and Joe CaramagnaVader was seen traveling to Mustafar with the aim of seeking help to control his powers. However, what the villain found was the army of droids that are being controlled by The Scourge. As Vader proceeds to fight back, one of the droids reminds Vader where his power comes from by asking him the question: “Who does he really hate?”

The story of Anakin Skywalker She is very complex, and many fans would think that the list of people she hates is extensive. In fact, the Jedi somehow they pushed him to the Dark side. Now, even though some of his former colleagues led him down that path, he knows who has the most responsibility.

Indeed, Star Wars: Darth Vader #39 shows that the Sith’s anger and hatred drives him to himself. Anakin is clear that he has always been in control of his destiny, since his flaws led him to become Vader. Therefore, the person he hates the most and has the most feelings for is himself.