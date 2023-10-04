The pangolin is one of the least studied species in the world. However, one of the best sellers in the illegal animal trade. With this there are already eight different types.

The fight against illegal trafficking of species in China has yielded an unexpected and scientifically relevant result. Chinese researchers have identified a new species of pangolin from scales confiscated in operations against illegal trade.

This discovery adds a new page to the knowledge of the planet’s biodiversity. The scales, belonging to this enigmatic mammal, carried the genetic secret of the Manis mysteria, or mysterious Asian pangolin. A name that, without a doubt, does justice to the unusual circumstances of its discovery.

Is essential understand the magnitude of this discovery: The last time a new species of pangolin was identified was more than a century ago with the Philippine pangolin. Pangolins, described as “little dragons” with protective scales, are one of the most illegally traded mammals in the world, and were in the spotlight in the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are so in demand, especially in Asia and, increasingly, in Africa, that They have even appeared on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.. Some are attracted to its meat, while others believe in the healing properties of its scales, a conception that lacks scientific foundations.

“The pangolin is one of the least studied animals in the world,” it is quoted in the official report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, which has published the discovery. This data highlights the importance of such discoveries and the need to strengthen the protection of these species.

One million pangolins seized from illegal trade in the last decade

The statistics are alarming: Pangolin scales representing at least one million of these animals have been seized in the last decade. That is the confiscated figure, but it is estimated that at least 250,000 pangolins a year are hunted without being detected.

The scientific team behind this discovery was led by researchers from Yunnan University, China. Their efforts combined advanced genomic techniques and morphological studies. Ultimately, the discovery of the new pangolin It reminds us of the richness of the planet’s biodiversity, which is sometimes revealed in the darkest circumstances: illegal animal trafficking.