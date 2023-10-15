Quite a bit has passed since its initial announcement, and now we bring some news that has been offered recently and is related to one of the most anticipated titles. This time we are talking about Sonic Superstars!

This is news that comes to us after knowing that it would be launched on October 17 of this year. As you can see, it will compete with Super Mario Bros Wonder, which launches three days later. Now, after knowing its FPS on Nintendo Switch and offering you our analysis, we bring a rumor that points to DLC for the game.

It comes from a supposedly leaked SEGA presentation that suggests that fans could receive a new Sonic installment next year along with this Superstars DLC. Here’s what it includes:

Knuckles spin-off on TV, S1 2024 Sonic Prime Season 3, S1 2024 New mobile game, Spring 2024 Sonic Superstars DLC Prologue for a New Game (probably an animated short or a comic) New Sonic game, Christmas 2024 Movie Sonic 3, December 2024

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage on Sonic Superstars here.

Via.