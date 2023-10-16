A planning document appeared on Reddit, only to be removed, announcing that a new puzzle game would be coming next year. Sonic The Hedgehog.

The document, which has not been verified, also revealed that Knuckles TV show will debut in the first quarter of next year, followed by Sonic Prime Season 3 around the same time.

The blue hedgehog of video games is experiencing a second youth, among games and above all films, regarding which it is rumored that a third is on the way, expected by the end of 2024, after the excellent responses received from critics and the public which have contributed to revive the popularity of the iconic anthropomorphic hedgehog.

Se therefore the content of the document should be confirmed, a rich period of surprises for fans of the SEGA GAMES creature, between the title expected for tomorrow and next year’s arrivals.

Just tomorrow, it will hit the shelves Sonic Superstars (which you can read the review here), and apparently SEGA should also release a DLC for now indicated as TBD.

Naturally, regardless of how well-founded each assumption is, we would still like to clarify what we are talking about they are only rumors that have not found any definitive confirmation. So take everything with a grain of salt.