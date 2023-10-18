The conservative media, The Daily Wire, has decided to join the controversy and make its own version of Snow White, distancing itself from the Disney version.

It’s true, Disney is not the only one that can play with the classics. The controversial live-action adaptation of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” from the House of Mouse has found a serious rival: the conservative media company The Daily Wire. And no, it is not a joke.

Disney has raised blisters with his new approach. The lead actress, Rachel Zegler, admitted that she was not a big fan of the animated classic (she said it scared her) and asked for an update on some elements of the film, such as that “Stalker Prince.” “It’s extremely outdated in terms of ideas about the role of women in the world,” Zegler said.

A duel of versions

The conservative media has taken advantage of the situation to announce his own feature film in live action about the legendary story. Titled Snow White and the Evil Queen, the film will feature Brett Cooper, conservative actress and YouTuber, as the protagonist. The promise is to offer a more faithful vision of the original Brothers Grimm tale, which is now in the public domain.

“It’s a story about a princess and a prince, about beauty and vanity, about love and its power to resurrect us,” said Jeremy Boreing, co-founder of The Daily Wire. “We are here to offer a conservative alternative to Disney’s abandoned legacy.”Boreing added during the launch of Bentkey, the company’s new children’s entertainment brand.

Bentkey, the conservative competition to Disney+

With this new project, also introduces Bentkey, which will arrive with 150 episodes of 18 shows, including four Bentkey originals. New episodes will appear every Saturday morning, in a clear attempt to compete with the giant Disney+.

Snow White and the Evil Queen does not yet have a release date and the rest of the cast is TBA. But what is certain is that this adaptation will divide fans and will probably generate more than one controversy.

It is worth remembering that it is one of the oldest stories and adapted from history. From the animated vision of the mouse house to multiple versions in film and television, each one has contributed its grain of sand to the construction of this legend. And now, the conservative media wants to add its version to the cultural mosaic. Will he be able to compete with the power of the production company or will it be a story without a happy ending?

Snow White on the big screen: an eternal tale

If something has Snow White, in addition to his pale complexion and sweet voice, is that he is a true magnet for filmmakers. The classic tale of the Brothers Grimm has been the subject of countless adaptations, some more faithful than others, but all with a unique approach that captivates the viewer.

Disney kicked things off in 1937 with its animated version, which for many is the definitive Snow White. This adaptation was a before and after in the animation industry and set the bar very high for those that would come later. In this version, Disney chose to tone down some of the darker elements of the original tale to make it more accessible to children.

Then came the remakes and reimaginings. In 2012, for example, we had two very different films: Snowwhite and the legend of the hunter, with a warrior Kristen Stewart who had little to do with the damsel in distress; and Mirror Mirrora comedy with touches of adventure starring Lily Collins and Julia Roberts, which gave a lighter and more humorous approach to the story.

Another interesting version was Snow White (2012), by Spanish director Pablo Berger, who took up the story in an Andalusian context and in black and white, with a silent proposal and an almost silent film aesthetic. This version won several Goya awards and was applauded for its originality.

There have even been attempts to bring history to horror genreas in 2012’s Grimm’s Snow White, where the protagonist must face dragons and mythological beasts instead of a jealous stepmother.

With so many versions and approaches, it is clear that It is a story that lends itself to reinterpretation., which makes it durable over time. Now, with the arrival of these new adaptations, the story seems to be far from closing its last chapter. What will be next? A version in space? Only time will tell.