The Great Barrier Reef in Australiaone of the most important natural treasures of our planet, is threatened by an unexpected source of pollution.

In addition to the serious risks that threaten this ecosystem, which has been in crisis for years especially due to the increase in water temperature, there is the pollution carried by underground waters.

The alarm was raised by research published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, which required a decade of work and was carried out by scientists from Southern Cross University, the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the CSIRO.

The data collected by researchers shows that groundwater is pouring pollutants into the surrounding seaputting the health of the Great Barrier Reef and its extraordinary biodiversity at risk.

In fact, many have been found in the underground waters found in the coral reef area pollutants, such as pesticides, heavy metals and nitrates. In addition to being harmful to the environment and people’s health, when these substances are transported into the sea they represent a serious risk for the coral ecosystem, already very fragile but extremely precious.

In the past, the main attention was focused on the pollution of surface waters, but now it emerges that underground waters also play a significant role in the health of the sea and biodiversity. The team of scientists responsible for the study warned that the data is alarming, and underlined the urgent need to address the problem.

The Great Barrier Reef, a treasure to be safeguarded

The Great Barrier Reef is located off the coast of Australia and is considered among the world’s most extraordinary natural wonders. His ecological, scientific and economic importance it is indisputable, and there are many reasons why it is essential to safeguard it.

Unique biodiversity

The Great Barrier Reef is home to a diverse range of marine species, many of which are unique and not found anywhere else. It is one of the most diverse marine areas in the world, with thousands of species of fish, coral, molluscs, sea turtles and other creatures living there. Keeping it intact means preserving this exceptional biodiversity.

Scientific research

The Great Barrier Reef is a natural laboratory for scientific research. Scientists study its ecosystem to better understand corals, responses to climate change, marine dynamics and much more.

Economy

The Great Barrier Reef provides livelihood to numerous communities coastal Australia. Fisheries and the marine industry depend on the health of the reef. Also the turismo it is a key issue, generating significant revenue for the Australian economy and providing employment opportunities for thousands of people.

Storm protection

The reef acts as a natural barrier that attenuates the energy of the waves of storms, protecting Australian coasts from the impacts of storm surges and hurricanes. Losing it would lead to increased risk of flooding and damage to coastal communities.