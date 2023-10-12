The television part of Marvel Studios will have a major restructuring after the problems in the production of Daredevil: Born Again

The Marvel Studios television model will undergo various changes after the problems presented in some of the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+.

The restructuring of Marvel Studios

Although the series of UCM They started very well with Scarlet Witch and Vision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, some of the following projects have already begun to show worrying signs, such as changes in the creative team, delays, and even massive reshoots. Now, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that Marvel Studios will change the way television is made.

The media assures that the studio is doing a complete review of its television model, since Marvel is not happy with the state of some of her upcoming series. The idea is that from now on showrunners and main writers will be hired so that they can supervise the pilots of the projects, as well as show bibles that help describe the world that surrounds these programs. In other words, Marvel Studios would return to a more traditional television formula.

The new model would no longer make series look like stretched movies, because they will now look more like the classic long-form narrative that has worked so well for television. This means that fans could get multiple seasons of the most popular shows. The report mentions some of the problems that Marvel Studios projects have presented on Disney+.

Moon Knight was one of the series affected by the way it was being worked on, with the creator and writer of the program Jeremy Slater resigning and being replaced by the director Mohamed Diab. With respect to She-Hulkthe writer was removed from the project, Jessica Gaoto hire the director Kat Coiro. The production of Secret Invasion was the most affected, and that is because various directors, writers and creators were replaced mid-production.

With the new Marvel model, Fans hope that the situation improves in the television section of the UCM. It is clear that the studio has realized that some characters deserve stories that are told properly, and that for many of them a six-episode miniseries is not enough.