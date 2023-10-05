Again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases It has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today, including a game inspired by Red Dead Redemption!

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Gordian Quest – October 26, 2023 – $19.99

Immerse yourself in Wrendia: a world ruled by darkness, where monsters and thieves thrive. This land needs saving, and only heroes can rescue Wrendia from the abyss.

Guns and Spurs 2 – November 24, 2023

Guns and Spurs 2 takes players into a sprawling open-world environment based on the Old West, where vicious outlaws and ruthless bounty hunters engage in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse.

Berzerk: Recharged – End of 2023

In Berzerk: Recharged, players will fight through a deadly maze filled with vocal, menacing robots with one thing on their processor-driven minds: your doom. Fans remember the original Berzerk as one of the first arcade games to use speech synthesis, and Berzerk

Place it – 2024

Imagine it’s the 90s and you’re a kid again. It is a difficult time full of political instability and poverty. But when you’re seven years old, none of this matters. Forget about all the problems and immerse yourself in the joy of meeting new friends and scraping your knees!

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

