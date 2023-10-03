A new rumor claims that there will be a new Pokémon game in the first months of Nintendo Switch 2, along with a 3D Mario and a new Super Monkey Ball.

Tick, tock, tick, tock… the news and rumors about Nintendo Switch 2 are increasing these months. We don’t expect any announcements until after Christmas, but it seems increasingly likely that Nintendo’s new console will be released within a year.

After the media that claimed that Nintendo showed Switch 2 prototypes behind closed doors last August, there are more rumors about games for the new console, which would receive much more third-party support.

And first party? A well-known Nintendo insider, Zippo, is dropping many pearls on his blog. He first talked about the new Mario 3D, which would be open-world and “spectacular”, and would be ready for launch at the end of 2024.

But it wouldn’t be the only Nintendo franchise that would be in the first months. In a new entry (thanks, Diamond), he let it slip that there will be a new Pokémon in the first months of the console.

Super Monkey Ball and Pokémon would join Switch 2 in their first months

Zippo talks about two games, actually. One is a new Super Monkey Ball, which claims to be in development at Ryo Ga Gotoku Studio (the same one that makes the Like a Dragon games). It would be a new one, after the 2021 remake.

It would be a new installment (not a remake) that would come out multiplatform (PS5, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch 2), possibly as one of the first third-party games to come out on Switch, at its launch or the first months.

Then he adds that in the first months there will be a new 3D Mario, new Monkey Ball, and new Pokémon.

The launch of Pokémon on Switch 2 It’s boring, but GameFreak doesn’t usually have Pokémon games ready for release (RPGs), and they usually leave them for year 2 or year 3.

Taking into account that new Pokémon generations usually take three years, we could expect Gen 10 in 2025, so in between there will surely be either a remake or a new open-world Pokémon Legends Arceus-style spin-off. And Black and White have been talked about a lot these months…