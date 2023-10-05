With 30 years of history, Mortal Kombat is easily one of the most popular and successful fighting game franchises. While fans were already able to enjoy a new installment this year, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games still had another surprise up their sleeve. Of course, it is best for players to moderate expectations.

In October 2022, we will tell you about Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a new proposal that will take the saga to the RPG genre. Now, almost a year later, it finally has a release date. The best part? The official debut is just around the corner.

What is Mortal Kombat: Onslaught?

Through a publication on social networks, the developer studio revealed that this new video game will be available for iOS and Android devices starting next October 17. In recent months, early access sessions took place where fans could try out the game systems.

The pre-registration campaign is currently underway, so all players who register before the launch date will receive attractive rewards based on the number of people who participated in the limited-time initiative.

More than 600,000 players have already registered to try Mortal Kombat: Onslaught

Although the franchise is characterized by its fighting games, this new spin-off is a role-playing title with a system similar to that of gacha. Without a doubt, a concept that bone colorado fans did not expect.

Users will have to collect and level up more than 50 iconic fighters from the franchise such as Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Liu Kang, Kitana, Mileena, etc. The goal is to create a team of powerful warriors.

According to the official description of Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, each fighter will have special abilities and unique attacks. Much of the strategy will revolve around team construction, since the confrontations will be 4vs4. Players will be able to fight against the CPU and other players.

Fans will be able to collect the most famous Mortal Kombat characters

One of the most striking features of this exclusive proposal for mobile devices is that it will have a new story mode that will allow players to immerse themselves in the “vast Mortal Kombat universe.” And of course, the iconic Fatalities will also make an appearance.

But tell us, will you give this mobile title a chance? Let us read you in the comments.

