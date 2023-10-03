With an increasingly aging population, generational change is positioned as an even more important problem than the lack of qualified talent for companies.

In the case of a lack of personnel, the shortage will sooner or later be covered, but what happens when the lack of generational change is in the management of the company and it is forced to close because no one wants to continue managing it?

Boomers retire. The generational change in Spain is especially problematic since the Baby Boom generation, those born between 1946 and 1964, begins to retire en masse without leaving a generational change. These massive retirements affect the entire labor market in a transversal way: from employees who leave their positions vacant, to public officials, but also to entrepreneurs.

The generational problem of the family business. The retirement of an employee can be a problem for the company, but if it is the businessman who retires and his children do not want to continue with the family business, all his employees will be fired for objective reasons, which is a much more serious problem. because it affects many families. The forecast is that by 2030, the majority of entrepreneurs of that generation will have retired or will stop doing so.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, in 2023 there will be 1,333,158 companies with between 1 and 249 employees. This represents 45.37% of the total number of companies that exist in Spain in 2023, so it is a problem that will tend to grow in Spain. 70% of family businesses do not have a succession plan and 3 out of 10 companies fail to survive the generational change according to a study by the Family Business Institute.

The children and heirs already have their personal project. Many of the children of this generation studied at the end of the 80s and 90s and already have their own projects outside the family business, which is why many of them do not want to take over at the helm of the company. The result: business closure even when the company is perfectly viable, makes profits and is generating employment.

The solution in this case may involve an extension of the businessman’s active retirement, which may be limited to administrative and management tasks. This solution allows employers with employees to remain active until they decide to do so. According to complementary data from Social Security, 57,156 self-employed workers took advantage of this modality to postpone their retirement and remain in charge of their company.

Lack of planning in management. In any case, the lack of generational change is a problem of lack of foresight on the part of the company and a very personalized business culture in the founder.

The most common options are to sell the company, or consider management positions as just another vacancy to fill during the company’s history, especially if the viability projection is good, thus separating the family legacy from the company. That is, hire a director to manage the company, but the capital and profits remain in the hands of the family.

A problem for employees. In any case, the absence of a generational change leads to the termination of the contract of its employees, and leaves them without many alternatives since, literally, there is no company to turn to. In this case, the Workers’ Statute establishes in its article 49 the cases of termination due to retirement or termination of the legal personality of the contracting party. That is, business closure due to retirement. If the company has more than 5 workers, a collective dismissal will be applied, while in companies with less than 5 employees, an individual objective dismissal will be applied.

In any case, the employer’s retirement compensation, having completed all the previous notification steps, will be one month’s salary with the part corresponding to extra pay and other bonuses, and the unemployment benefit that corresponds to seniority.

Image | Pexels (Karolina Grabowska)