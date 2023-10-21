You are not prepared for this new title. If you scream, you lose the game.

The Halloween season is about to arrive and as it could not be otherwise, horror games are beginning to gain more and more prominence. On this occasion we are not here to talk to you about an existing one or about offers in this style of titles. Rather, we will tell you what a new hyperrealistic game made with Unreal Engine 5a job that will take your breath away and that promises to give you scares and fun, especially with its new mechanics.

This is a title in the purest Blair Witch style, with a camera you will have to explore a forest that will give you chills. Of course, your goal is not to scream. Something out of the ordinary is that to enjoy this game it is mandatory to have a microphone connected, and yes, just as you are thinking… If you scream, your game is over and you will have to start over. Surely you think that as you lose it will be easier because you will know the scares… Well no, they are procedurally generated.

This is Don’t Scream, the game where if you scream, you lose

Just below these lines we will leave you the trailer of the game so you can see what it looks like. The game will arrive in Early Access on Steam on Next day October 27, just in time to spend a terrifying Halloween night with a different title. In Don’t Scream you will have 18 minutes to explore the forest, although there is something curious, Time will only work if you move. If you decide to stand still, the minutes will not count, so the game will never end.

To finish the game there are two options, either you beat the total time or you scream and start the game again. As we have told you, just because you lose does not mean that the scares will be in the same place as before, since As they are generated procedurally, these events will change the place and time in which they appear. Yes, each game will be completely new and different, so it will be difficult to hold back the screaming.

If you are one of those people who enjoy horror games and are easy to scream, This game will be a challenge for you. If, on the other hand, you think you can last long enough without saying a single word, try it. Of course, as your microphone is very sensitive, try to be alone at home, since any noise it detects may make you start the game again.

Get ready for a spooky Halloween, even Pokémon GO is preparing for this time so loved by so many people. Skulls, ghosts and terror come to your homes in the coming days. Be careful.

