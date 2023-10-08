A new character conquers players due to its high level of detail.

The new NPC of Cyberpunk 2077

If a few days ago it was a strange Starfield NPC that confused players, Now it is a new character from Cyberpunk 2077 that is making people fall in love with them. Players have discovered a new NPC that could have been added in the game’s 2.0 update or its Phantom Liberty expansion and, although there are no images of its appearance on consoles or mid-range PCs, those who have been able to see it in high quality have been enchanted by its appearance.

The new NPC of Cyberpunk 2077 stands out for being a character created with a high level of detail, something that players are not used to with the typical NPCs of games, much less if it is an open world, since there are a large number of unimportant characters.

In this way, although this new NPC has no name or an important role, on the Reddit forums they are already calling him “the most elegant and beautiful random NPC I have found in any game”, with three different screenshots of the character to highlight his impressive level of detail.

The most elegant and beautiful random NPC I’ve found in any game

byu/nopalskucing incyberpunkgame

The level of detail is such that the first impression that the screenshot can make is be in front of a cosplay. However, it is a random NPC but made with care and with its own resources.

Cyberpunk 2077 finds its redemption

In recent days Cyberpunk 2077 has been among the headlines for having successfully launched its version 2.0 full of new features along with its paid expansion Phantom Liberty, the only one that will have the game that has sold more than 25 million copies to dateenough to give way to the start of development of its sequel and a live-action adaptation with the producers of True Detective or Mr. Robot.

