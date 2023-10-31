The exchange of places between the protagonists generates a range of very bizarre possibilities in the film, even when the music does not accompany it.

There is just over a week left until The Marvels closes 2023 Marvel Cinematic Universe in movie theaters. The film directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) arrives the same week that Loki closes its second season on Disney+so they will be entertaining days.

Of course, The Marvels is the spiritual sequel to Captain Marvel, the movie of 2019 starring Brie Larson which preceded Avengers: Endgame.

They join her Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) and Teyonah Parris as Spectrum (Monica Rambeau), reprising their respective roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+.

As anticipated in the final scene of Ms. Marvel and we have seen in the trailers of The Marvels, the dynamic between the three protagonists revolves around the singular effect that causes them, when using their powers, to exchange places with another of their two companions.

A taste of the action in The Marvels

Through the Cryptic HD QUALITY Twitter account (X), a clip from The Marvels allows us to see how that dynamic will work between Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in the film’s action sequences.

The constant changes of location of the three protagonists when unleashing their powers are an interesting resource for the action sequences that they will face in their fight against But-Benn (Zawe Ashton).

However, it is also worth highlighting how little people liked the combination of music they have chosen for said sequence, something that fans have not hesitated to confirm in the comments.

They make up the main cast of The Marvels Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson, Park Seo-joon y Tony McCarthy. The film arrives in cinemas throughout Spain next November 9.