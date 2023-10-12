Here comes confirmation of a new indie title for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. This is Catan – Console Edition for Switch. According to what was shared, the title will be available next November 9, 2023 in the console eShop.

This will allow owners of the console to play the popular board game with friends and family. This official version of the game has been developed by Dovetail Games with the help of Nomad Games. The edition Super Deluxe It will include the Catan base game, five championship maps and The Helpers, the first official expansion. There are also Deluxe and Standard editions available.

The game can be enjoyed on an animated board with characters collecting resources and ships in ports. The expansion The Helpers Adds strategy to the base game with 12 characters that offer unique advantages. Additionally, Catan supports cross-play so Switch players can join others on different platforms. There is a pre-order promotion with a 10% discount for the Super Deluxe edition.

Los prices The editions are as follows: Super Deluxe: $29.99 USD, Deluxe: $24.99 USD, Standard: $19.99 USD, The Helpers: $9.99 USD, Championship Maps: $6.99 USD. We leave you with its trailer:

