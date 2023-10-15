This algorithm is specifically designed to reduce the cyber vulnerability of the robots’ operating system.

There is an increasing number of robots around us, and cybercriminals know this, as they do not stop creating different attack strategies to control them.

Now Australian researchers have created an artificial intelligence algorithm to detect and stop a cyber attack against a robot military.

Specifically, their algorithm makes use of deep learning neural networks that imitate the functioning of the human brain, and with this they used it to train the robot’s operating system to recognize the shape of a cyber attack.

To prove its worth, they tested it on a replica of a US Army ground combat vehicle and found that it was 99% effective at preventing a malicious attack. This system achieved a low false positive rate, less than 2%.

This advance was made by researchers from the University of South Australia, also Charles Sturt University, and with the collaboration of the United States Army Command.

They comment that the operating system of the robots current ones are prone to cyberattacks because they are highly interconnected.

This is because different elements of robots such as sensors and controllers communicate and share information through cloud services.

Therefore, they claim that the robots’ operating system needs adequate security measures in its coding scheme.

They point out that their intrusion detection system takes advantage of the benefits of deep learning and is very accurate.

They add that their system can handle large data sets to protect data-driven systems at large scale and in real time.

They now plan to test their algorithm on other robotic platforms such as drones.