In the next chapters of Amar es para siempre, an accident will shake the lives of the two protagonist families: the Quevedo and the Gómez.

Malena’s life will be in danger after suffering an accident. Viewers will witness Lola’s emotional tension and anguish, as she will do everything possible to be close to her daughter.

On the other hand, Elena will have an important conversation with Chimo. They both have a secret in common that they promised never to reveal and that is related to Mario’s death.

Silvia will also experience very complicated days, who will face a new adventure in the Sanabria supermarket, although Quintero will get closer to her…Will love resurface?