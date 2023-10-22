Nokiaa myth of mobile phones in the 90s, is in trouble again. About 14,000 employees will be laid offdue to the drop in income by 20%. The implementation of the 5G connection is much slower than expected.

There is a lot of confusion among users about who or what Nokia is now. Because The Nokia phones that are on the market right now have nothing to do with the original Nokia company..

The mythical and genuine Nokia was founded in Finland in 1865, as a company that manufactured paper pulp. In its first decades it was dedicated to manufacturing products as diverse as rubber, raincoats, balls, toys, and even toilet paper:

But more than a century had to pass since its creation, for Nokia was known worldwide… for its mobile phones.

In the 90s, Nokia mobile phones sold as much and were as popular as those from Apple or Samsung are today. But then the iPhone arrived with its touch screen and its app store, Android and its cheap phones, and Nokia’s keyboard phones, couldn’t compete.

Nokia sold mobile division to Microsoft in 2013, which launched its own models with Windows Phone. They were a failure, so Microsoft sold the Nokia brand to the Chinese company HMD Global, which is the one that now manufactures Nokia mobile phonesand that they no longer have anything to do with the Finnish company, except the logo.

The mythical Nokia, in trouble

The original company Nokia lost its mobile division for which it was known. But it was still a giant in another field: patents. Nokia almost invented the mobile phone in the 90s. It has had nine Nobel Prize winners on its staff. So has thousands of patents on the basic operation of mobile phonesfor which he charges billions from almost all manufacturers.

All these years he has continued to exploit this field, to the point that It also holds more than 5,500 patents related to 5G technology.. It also manufactures equipment for communication networks, which it sells to more than 130 countries.

Nokia remains a technology giant with revenues of €24.9 billion in 2022, and more than 86,000 workers. But now he’s in trouble.

The 5G technology It is being implemented much slower than expected, and that has reduced patent collection and equipment sales. Wars and inflation work against them.

According to Reuters, in the third quarter of 2023 revenue reached 4.8 billion euros, compared to 6.24 billion euros in the same period last year.

This fall, and market uncertainty, has led Nokia to lay off 14,000 workerswith the aim of saving up to 1.2 billion euros until 2026.

Nokia’s future does not seem in danger, because sooner or later the 5G connection will have to take off. But unforeseen events such as the invasion of Ukraine or the conflict between Israel and Hamas, can do a lot of damage to companies that depend on large investments to do business.