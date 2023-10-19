This information will undoubtedly interest Super Mario fans. Today we have received information about a terrifying version of the mythical enemy Boo.

The news focuses on Mario Power Tennis, which shows a much more sinister version of Boo. In this title, an extremely rare glitch can occur during Boo’s Power Shot, in which the swarm of boos It will have open red mouths and no visible eyes.

This is due to a bug in the game that causes the Boos to be rendered upside down, with its internal features erroneously displayed instead of its normal appearance. This visual anomaly is a curious and rare glitch that sometimes surprises players who encounter it while enjoying the Super Mario tennis game.

You can see it below:

In Mario Power Tennis, an extremely rare glitch may occur during Boo’s Power Shot where the Boo swarm will have gaping red mouths, and no eyes. This is actually due to the game mistakenly rendering the Boos inside out. pic.twitter.com/J82Ors3N4r — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) October 19, 2023

