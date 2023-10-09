The combination of hardware and software means that the images we take with the camera system have results and processing that even exceeds, in some situations, the physical limitations that the cameras themselves may have.

Next, we are going to show you photographs of the trip to different points on the island of Terceira, Azores. You will see the conditions in which the different photographs were taken, and how thanks to the different modes and capabilities of both the camera and the processing system, clear, sharp and high-quality images have been achieved. From the top of a viewpoint, to the interior of an ancient lava conduit, passing through a night sky full of stars.

From the top of a viewpoint

Mobile phone cameras usually have zoom as a handicap element. Depending on the situation, taking photographs from very distant points to capture small details of something specific usually results in a blurry or unclear image.

In one of the viewpoints overlooking the bay of Angra do Heroísmo, in the south of the island, the telephoto lens system has not had any problems, since in this phone we have a 10x telephoto and another 3x. With just the touch of a button, the camera interface is very easy to use. Whether in portrait or landscape format, the cameras perform excellently. Here are some examples of zoom photos:

The best trick to take images from such a distance, and for them to look good, is for the device to move as little as possible while taking the photo. However, hardware ends where software begins. This is thanks to the largest sensor size of the entire Galaxy family to date, ISOCELL HP2 technology and Super Quad Pixel. In addition, thanks to the autofocus function, the phone will capture the scene in the most optimized way, to provide the best results.

Putting Nightography mode to the test

The Azores islands are a true paradise full of wealth, not all of which can be seen with the naked eye. The best example of this is the Algar do Carvao volcano, an ancient lava conduit almost 100 meters deep, located in the heart of the island of Terceira.

Here we find ourselves in a completely different situation: from an open sky and very bright conditions, to a dark, narrow environment with practically no light in some sections. The cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have had no problems in this situation, thanks to different elements that interact together.

On the one hand, Night Mode. On the other hand, artificial intelligence. Also, the Nightography function. And of course, the four-lens system that makes up the cameras. When it comes to taking photos in low light conditions, even selfies come out sharp, clear and in high resolution.

And how does all this work? On the one hand, the Nightography system has improved the noise reduction capacity in images and videos, thanks to image signal processing (ISP) that implements artificial intelligence to carry out this process. When we take a photo with the phone, the data is saved in the image sensor and the phone corrects and improves the color tone and the resolution itself.

This not only happens in the rear camera system, but also in the front camera. To obtain the best possible results, in any situation. Do you want to see it materialized? We show you some images:

As you can see, the change is significant in the photos of the interior of the lava conduit. And when it comes to self-portraits, the camera performs spectacularly, despite the conditions of a very low light environment and at great depth.

Astrophoto and Nightography: At the level of professional cameras

Serra Do Cume is where the capacity of the cameras has been tested. This time, we talk about astrophotography. Taking photos of the stars is not always easy. Many factors must be taken into account, such as luminosity, weather conditions and the position of the stars and constellations at that time.

However, if we are in a context of clear skies and good visibility, the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra do not pose any problem, thanks to some very interesting modes. One of them is even already installed by default in the camera interface.

With the Astrophotography modealready integrated into the camera, we can know the position of the stars and constellations, in real time, and depending on the location we are in at that moment.

The official Samsung Expert RAW application is the best companion we can have in this type of situation. Thanks to it, the images will be taken in an uncompressed format. And together with the Astrophotography function, using a long exposure that takes into account the movement of celestial bodies, what we see in the sky will be seen on our screen. And if you want to take a leap in quality, it is best to use a tripod and be in the lowest possible lighting conditions.

As you have seen, the cameras of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are versatility in its purest form. All types of conditions, from having an open and clear sky, to low light situations. Professional results, in a single device that weighs only 233 grams and has a 6.8-inch screen. And it is also the only camera you will need to take with you when you go on a trip. If you want to get it, you will be able to do so through the official Samsung website, where you will be able to choose the configuration that best suits you.