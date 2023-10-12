If you want to have fun with a little horror, the film A monster family is the option for you on the big screen.

A monster family. ESPECIAL/STARCASTLE.

It is an Italian comedy-fantasy film directed by Volfango de Biasi. The plot centers on a peculiar couple, Adalberto, a werewolf, and Luna, a human woman, who fall in love and start a life together.

Far from home, they don’t know each other’s family, but that changes when she gets pregnant and they decide that has to change, and their families have to get to know each other.

The time has come, not knowing that they will turn out to be monstrous relatives in the true sense of the word.

From Wolfango de Biasi.

With Massimo Ghini, Cristiano Caccamo, Emanuela Di Crosta, Lucia Ocone, Pasquale Petrolo.

Italia, 2021.

