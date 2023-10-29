On Sunday evening, a crowd of people broke into the international airport of Makhachkala, the capital of the republic of Dagestan, in southern Russia, apparently to try to somehow attack passengers on a plane coming from Israel. In a series of videos released by Russian media and on social networks, a large number of people can be seen running inside the airport and then on the runway. According to Russian media reports, the crowd of people gathered outside and then inside the airport, which has now been closed, was protesting against Israel’s military intervention in the Gaza Strip, using anti-Semitic slogans; In the videos of the airport you can see some Palestinian flags. The majority of the population of Dagestan is Muslim.

The plane sought by the crowd had taken off from Tel Aviv and belongs to the Russian company Red Wings. Haaretz and the Times of Israel, citing their own anonymous sources within the Israeli army, said that a “relatively small” number of Israeli and Jewish people were at the airport, “isolated and safe”, and that authorities Israeli forces are working to get them to leave and take a flight to Moscow as soon as possible. Russian news agency RIA said Dagestan authorities had launched an investigation into people who took part in the airport raid and protest.

Rosaviatsia, the Russian civil aviation authority, has decided that Makhachkala airport will remain closed until November 6.

In recent days, Russian media have reported various demonstrations against Israel in the Caucasus region, where Dagestan is also located and where the majority of the population is Muslim. On Saturday a crowd of people had surrounded a hotel in Khasavyurt, another city in the region, after news spread that a group of Israelis were staying there: according to Russian media reports, several dozen people entered the hotel demanding to check guests’ passports. There is also a small Jewish community in Dagestan, around 400 families, Haaretz reports, who are considering the possibility of leaving.