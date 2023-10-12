Minecraft gives players the ability to create all types of buildings.

Minecraft is one of the best-selling games in history

Minecraft is a video game that puts into practice the imagination that its users have, giving rise to the fact that we have been able to see all kinds of constructionswhich even cross the screen as we have seen with the recent case of several players who have created a Minecraft arc in real life, although that does not mean that in the game itself many users decide be based on licenses known to everyone.

Under this premise we have been able to see that Minecraft has been the scene of large constructions such as Mario, Star Wars, Marvel, among many others. of franchises and external licenses to the Mojang title. However, if Minecraft is characterized by something, it is by surprising users, thereby giving way to many standing out. a build based on Ages of Empires 2.

Two Microsoft titles come together thanks to the build of a Minecraft player

Under this same premise, already knowing that with this video game we have been able to see all kinds of situations, as has been the case of a Minecraft village that has a problem that is too serious for its inhabitants, it is the well-known Reddit user’s turn to talk. like Bladjomir, who has shared his latest build on the Minecraft forum: a tower based on those in Ages of Empires 2being that if the comparison was not quite obvious, he has shared a photo of the original title as you can see below:

It should be noted that the attention to detail is exquisitethis being one of the great abilities of Minecraft, since with everything the game has to offer it shows that the only limitation is the user’s imagination. Therefore, it is quite obvious that there will be many more developments in the future.

For the rest, it only remains to remember that Minecraft has various versionsbeing a title that is currently available in Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X y Xbox Series S.

