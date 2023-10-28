A Minecraft player makes an in-game tool to accomplish this build.

Minecraft offers a wide range of possibilities to its players

Join the conversation

The most veteran Minecraft players know that the Mojang title offers a wide variety of tools that allow them to do everythingwhich comes hand in hand with the fact that there are many who affirm that the Minecraft’s only limitation is imagination of users, this being something that is gaining more strength over time with each new update that is released for the title.

Under this premise it must be said that it has recently been seen that Minecraft has introduced a new block that can now be used and that will allow all kinds of constructions to be carried out in the game, although It will not be necessary to make an elevatorsince we have recently been able to see that a player has been able to create one using the Redstone.

The Redstone is the tool used by a player to make a functional elevator in Minecraft.

To put it in context it must be said that Redstone is a tool that has been used for years by Minecraft players to create spectacular projects, but in this case the Reddit user known as Wibiz9000 has used it to create an elevator that is propelled with this material, so that with a block of water placed on another block of sand, a column of bubbles is created that can raise a platform. You can take a look at it below:

I made this nifty little elevator. It’s very niche, but I think it’s nice. Also naturally infinitely expandable.

byu/Wibiz9000 inMinecraft

Incidentally, it must be said that the creator has shared plans and diagrams, so you can recreate them for yourself. Of course, know that it has been done in the Java Edition, which has important differences with the Bedrock Edition, although in principle there should be no problems.

For the rest, after knowing that a Minecraft error duplicates one of the game’s objects, you should keep in mind that Minecraft is available for mobile devices, PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Oneit is also possible to enjoy it on Xbox Series X and Series S as well as on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility.

Join the conversation