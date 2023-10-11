The attendees expressed their support for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE is hosting at the end of this year, and their hope that it will produce positive results that contribute to achieving effective solutions to the issue of climate change for a better future for humanity.

The final statement of the Conference on Religions and Climate Change in Southeast Asia stressed that religious leaders have a historic responsibility to contribute to protecting this planet by issuing a loud call and cry in the face of irresponsible policies that exacerbate the climate change crisis and calling on leaders, officials, policy makers, economists and businessmen to take action. Urgently, to reduce the causes of climate change and the subsequent negative impacts that threaten life on the surface of this planet.

The statement was delivered by Lukman Al-Hakim Saifuddin, the former Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs, who handed over a copy of these recommendations to Counselor Muhammad Abdul Salam, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, to submit them to the World Summit of Religious Leaders and Symbols, which is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi next November in preparation for the COP28 in Dubai.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders confirmed that the Council of Muslim Elders works in coordination with representatives and symbols of religions in order to crystallize a common vision in dealing with the issue of climate change, inspired by the values ​​of religion, and investing the symbolic wealth of the wisdom of religious and community leaders to achieve its goals. In order to contribute to finding practical solutions to the issue of climate change and raising awareness about it; In an effort to build a better world for current and future generations.

The Secretary-General said that, through this vision, the Council of Muslim Elders seeks to form a global platform for dialogue between religious leaders on the issue of climate change, starting with the World Summit of Religious Leaders and Symbols hosted by Abu Dhabi next November, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al. Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and is being introduced through the Interfaith Pavilion at COP28, which is being held for the first time in the history of the Conference of the Parties.

The Indonesian capital, Jakarta, witnessed the holding of a conference on the role of religions in confronting the negative effects of climate change: an attempt to revive local religious and cultural values ​​in preserving and developing the environment.

In conjunction with this conference, a branch of the Council of Muslim Elders in Indonesia was also opened, which aims to activate communication channels with the countries of the Southeast Asian region in general and Indonesia in particular. By working to implement many joint initiatives and projects aimed at spreading and promoting the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and human brotherhood.