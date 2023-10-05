Thomas Tenney, Marvel Comics artist, has started crowdfunding due to his financial problems resulting from a health illness.

A Marvel Artist Is Asking for Money to Pay His Doctor Bills. A new crowdfunding project has come to light, but this time it is not to launch a comic or a video game on the market. It turns out that House of Ideas artist Thomas Tenney and his family are very close to losing their home due to hospital bills.

The campaign, which has been started on the GoFundMe platform and has already raised more than $3,000, aims to reach the figure of $14,000. The family of Thomas Tenney cannot afford the mortgage payments on his home and their health problems multiply the financial problems of the family unit.

“After speaking with our mortgage company about our situation and stating that they would work with us, the bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit against us,” said Christina Durbin, Thomas Tenney’s partner and organizer of the fundraiser on the digital platform. .

The artist suffers from COPD, a chronic disease

“I will try to be brief,” he began to explain. Marvel artist on their social networks. “The last four or five days have been mentally and physically exhausting. “I’m trying to decompress tonight, catch up on some things I’ve left behind a little bit and figure out our next step.”

“We had our foreclosure hearing this morning,” the Marvel comics artist continued to reveal. “It has been a give and take with the company. “We’ve had to show how much we’ve raised so far and what we’ve tried all year.”

“So in the end they ordered us to return to court one more time on November 10 to see if we have the full balance due plus outstanding fees,” said Thomas Tenney. “That’s all. If not, we will lose the house.” A very dangerous situation that has the artist and his family in check..

“Thomas suffers from COPD,” his partner said honestly. “It is a chronic disease that has no cure. Fortunately, he can draw, but it limits him in other activities in his life. The medical bills alone have been a struggle, on top of the daily fights he fights.”

Thomas Tenney has worked as a cartoonist and cover artist for Marvel, DC Comics and other industry publishers. In fact, along with Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, he is one of the creators of the acclaimed series Marvel’s Force Works.