Milan Radoicic, a man suspected of having led the armed group that last September 24th besieged a monastery in Banjska, a city in northern Kosovo, was arrested in Serbia on Tuesday: during the siege there had been a clash with the Kosovo police. Kosovo and a Kosovar policeman had been killed. Radoicic is an entrepreneur and politician, vice-president of Lista Serba, a political group that represents the Serbs living in Kosovo: in recent days he had admitted to being in the group of around 30 people who had carried out the armed attack in Banjska, and had subsequently fled in Serbia, where until Tuesday the local authorities had not adopted restrictive measures against him. He was placed in pre-trial detention for 48 hours on Tuesday, and in the meantime police searched his apartment and other property owned by him, the Serbian Interior Ministry said.