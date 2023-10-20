A man has been arrested in Haiti who for two years has been one of the main suspects in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, which occurred in 2021. The man is called Joseph Félix Badio and is an official of the Ministry of Justice, he was arrested on Thursday in the parking lot of a supermarket on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. The former Colombian soldiers who had physically killed Moïse, arrested shortly after the murder, had indicated Badio as the instigator, saying he had hired them and told them first to arrest, then to kill the president. Badio had been wanted ever since.

According to an expert contacted by the New York Times, Badio’s arrest could be decisive in clarifying the dynamics of the murder, because although he was not the main instigator, “he would seem to be one of the few who knew what was actually happening” and who knew the identity of the other organizers of the murder. The political, economic and social situation in Haiti, already serious, has worsened considerably in the last two years: elections have not yet been organized since Moïse’s death, and the capital Port-au-Prince is largely controlled by violent criminal gangs .

