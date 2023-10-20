There is just over two months left until we can enjoy the reboot of one of the most interesting adaptations of the year: Percy Jackson. Disney + will this time be in charge of revising the book saga created by Rick Riordan after the setback suffered by the first film inspired by his magnum opus.

It is films, although they were not entirely bad, they were quite far from the writer’s point of view and did not work as they should. Many will comment on its poor script or poor adaptation of the books, but Riordan has assured Variety that the film’s main problem comes directly from the casting.

“Now, having gone through the production process, I completely understand why they did it. It’s much easier to work with older actors. But when you have young but grown people, the dynamic is completely different. You lose a lot of the “magic. The magic of adolescence is not perceived in the same way.”

The error as such did not come from the quality of the actors, but from their age. Percy JacksonIn the books, he is around 12 years old in the first book and it is not until the last installment that he reaches 17, which is quite shocking with what is seen in the movies, especially knowing that Logan Lerman was around 18 in the first book. film released in 2010.

Beyond the overly adult cast, Riordan also came to the conclusion that films were not the best medium to adapt his work. Without going any further, the writer himself fought for this reboot to become a series of several seasons instead of movies, in order to be able to tell as much as possible in each of the episodes that make up the project. Percy Jackson and the Olympians They will arrive exclusively on Disney+ on December 20, 2023.

