Sony has confirmed the new PS5, PS4 and backward compatible titles that can be played with PS Plus Extra and Premium starting October 17.

With autumn already upon us, we are all waiting for Halloween to arrive to enjoy a good helping of horror games. They know that well at Sony PlayStation, so get ready for the news from PS Plus Extra y Premium para PS5 y PS4.

In fact, since October 3 We’re enjoying The Callisto Protocol, Striking Distance’s space horror game, which is included in the monthly PS Plus free games.

But things will get serious starting October 17 (next Tuesday), which is when up to 15 new titles arrive in the PS Plus Premium and Extra catalog.

As always, we remind you that not all titles can be played on both subscriptions. In the case of October 2023, there are four exclusive PS Plus Premium games.

We are going to review the news that arrives this month of October, which replace the 16 games that leave PlayStation Plus as part of the rotating format.

New PS Plus Premium and Extra games in October 2023

A total of 15 games from PS5, PS4 and previous Sony consoles They arrive next Tuesday to PS Plus Extra and Premium. If we add to those the 3 free Essential games, we have many options to enjoy next Halloween.

Sony has confirmed the new PS Plus Premium and Extra games, which will be playable from October 17. Be careful, because four of them are exclusive to the Premium package.

They are the following titles:

Gotham Knights (PS5) Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS5 y PS4) The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS5 y PS4) Alien Isolation (PS4) Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4) Outlast 2 (PS4) Elite Dangerous (PS4) FAR: Changing Tides (PS5 y PS4) Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS5 y PS4) Eldest Souls (PS5 y PS4) Röki (PS5 y PS4) Tekken 6 (PS Plus Premium) Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny (PS Plus Premium) Ape Escape Academy (PS Plus Premium) IQ Final (PS Plus Premium)

As we have already indicated, Tekken 6, Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny, Ape Escape Academy and IQ Final are the new backward compatible of the monthand can only be played on PS Plus Premium.

Regarding the other 12 games, all subscribers of both tiers will be able to enjoy them. Most of them are horror games, which work on both Sony consoles.

Our recommendations include Alien Isolation, a true gem based on the 1979 film directed by Ridley Scott, or the terrifying Outlast 2, which will chill anyone’s blood.

You can also try your luck with the cinematic adventures of House of Ashes, the zombie apocalypse of Dead Island, the futuristic role of Disco Elysium, or the spectacularity of Gotham Knights.

What do you think of the new PS Plus Premium and Extra games in October 2023? Without a doubt, they are true great games for PS5 and PS4, to be very scared and live a Halloween to match… that you will never forget.