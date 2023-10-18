After knowing the general presentation of its upcoming news and the date of the second round of DLC, as well as the Halloween plans, we now have more details about Splatoon 3. This is content that the game has already officially confirmed.

Remember that we have additional content on the way and now the content that unlocks has been shown the Surimi Clan amiibo. These are special outfits that we can get by scanning them starting November 17, their release date.

Here you have them:

Take a look at the exclusive equipment you can get with the #amiibo of the Surimi Clan of #Splatoon3. They will be available on November 17th! pic.twitter.com/JY83jiM1AZ — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) October 18, 2023

What did you think of the information? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that Splatoon 3 was launched on September 9 on Nintendo Switch and that you have our analysis here.

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

Splatoon 3: This is what the new Surimi Clan plushies are like