Android Auto 10.7 is now available to everyone and, although it has been a launch with very few important features, it is possible that a very interesting function will soon land.

As 9to5Google points out, in the future you may be able to make your car match the wallpaper on your phone.

Android Auto has had frequent updates since version 10.0 arrived in July, but the vast majority of features are under the hood. It is something that has also happened with the Android 10.7 version, which arrives with very few changes, but there are signs of what is to come inside.

For example, there are some strings that point to some battery settings, presumably for electric vehicles, as well as some tweaks to how apps may require the vehicle to be parked.

The most notable thing, however, is a part of the code that indicates that you can put your smartphone’s wallpaper on the car screen. This setting, presumably a button, appears to respond to the name Use phone wallpaper in Android Auto.

This option should appear in the Android Auto settings menu, but at the moment it does not appear in the beta version, nor in the stable version.

For now we have to be content with the selection of wallpapers that Android Auto offers. The good thing is that in the future it will be possible to synchronize the mobile wallpaper with the car.

It’s worth noting, however, that Android Auto really only shows the wallpaper in the app drawer, like the new dashboard view, but it doesn’t really leave much room for a wallpaper to be seen.

It is unclear when this new option will be available.