The French coach has all of Napoli against him and now awaits a fate that seems sealed. In Castel Volturno there is a suspended atmosphere: do we listen to those who don’t exist?

You have to mentally be a kind of asbestos-lined Robocop and maybe that’s not enough. Being able to coach a team, perhaps yours, who knows if it’s still yours, while everywhere it is the apotheosis of the virtual epitaph, from the Totò-style poster of Vota Antonio to that of I Want Garcia’s Head, together with Wild Bunch the most beautiful film of that brutal genius Sam Peckinpah. They have decided that you are dead, even if you are alive, by belief and by contract. From Capodichino airport to Castel Volturno, the French coach’s via crucis yesterday. In just a few hours he became the Invisible Man of a Phantom Bench. The words of Aurelio De Laurentiis were the blow of the fatal beak. Explicit in their acrobatic unfolding.