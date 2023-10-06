After getting an anime miniseries on Netflix, now the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 will hit the big screen

The popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 will have a live-action film adaptation.

The Cyberpunk 2077 universe continues to expand

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the video game will have a live action movie, since it is working together with the company Anonymous Content to develop the tape. The movie of Cyberpunk 2077 It will be set in the world created by the video game, but it will also be responsible for presenting a new story. It should be noted that the project is in the early stages of development, so it does not yet have a release date or cast.

The world of video games has been expanding, with the recently announced film being the second adaptation of the universe created by CD Projekt Red. The first was Cyberpunk: Edgerunnersan anime miniseries Netflix.

Making a great Cyberpunk 2077 movie will be a difficult task, but the good news is that Anonymous Content is a studio that has made projects that worked very well as The Revenant and The End of the Touras well as the series 13 Reasons Why and Mr. Robot. Therefore, you could say that the production is in good hands.