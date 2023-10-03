A specialized laboratory has tested the hardness of the iPhone 15 Pro by subjecting the device to a machine that exerts 45 kilos of pressure to see if it is true, as social networks claim, that it bends and cracks.

Despite the good reviews of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max by the specialized media, Apple’s new flagships are not having an easy start.

First, because it seems that many models in this line get hotter than they should, even becoming impossible to hold in your hand. Second, because it seems that they can bend and crack, something that has already happened with the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max and especially with the #Bendgate of the iPhone 6.

This was detected last week by the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, which discovered that he could crack the back of his iPhone 15 Pro Max by bending it in his hands.

People have wondered if the new titanium frame with rounded edges is less durable, although it’s worth noting that the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro didn’t crack in the same way. Now, a more scientific test prepared by Consumer Reports has determined that this is not the case.

As pointed out by the American mediahave tested the device using a compression machine that applies 45 kilos of pressure. The iPhone, as you can see in the video below, flexes, but shortly after releasing the pressure, it returns to its original state without any visible crack.

Consumer Reports has also tested the iPhone 15 Pro Max in a drop machine, in which a drum drops the phone onto a stone base 100 times in a row. The phone survived without damage.

This does not mean that the JerryRigEverything video is invalid or false, but it does mean that it is not good to trust something like this at the first opportunity. It is also possible that the YouTuber’s equipment was defective and that is why he was able to bend it. However, at least for now, no more cases of this type have been seen.

As a reminder, the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max combines the frosted screen and rear glass with a titanium frame around the sides.

The titanium is fused to an internal aluminum chassis. Titanium itself is a strong material, but what people have been wondering is whether the rounded edges where the titanium meets the glass makes the glass more prone to breaking or crackingthan the flat edge design of the 14 Pro.