A month after they took effect, New York City’s restrictions on Airbnb and other platforms are reviving an uneven market for short-term rentals. Owners have begun to publish listings of their apartments on more general listing sites such as Craigslist (very popular in the United States) or Facebook Marketplace, as happened before the birth of Airbnb. Some think that in the long term this phenomenon will decrease, leading to an increase in the supply of affordable apartments for residents; others argue that the new rule has only resulted in making the short-term rental market less safe for both guests and renters.

The new regulation which came into force on 5 September obliges platforms such as Airbnb and Booking to publish adverts of rooms or apartments for rent for short periods only after having ensured that the owner has received authorization from the municipality, which can be obtained by completing a formal request and respecting very strict criteria, already present in an existing law but rarely respected. Hotels and apartments with minimum rentals exceeding 30 days will not have to submit any requests. The introduction of the registration requirement in New York was decided after the widespread use of platforms for short-term rentals had led over the years to a shortage of apartments intended for long-term rentals at an affordable price and to a general increase in complaints from residents about disorder and noise, a common phenomenon also in many other tourist cities.

According to Inside Airbnb, a project that monitors and makes booking platform data available to all, the number of short-term listings on Airbnb decreased by more than 80 percent following the introduction of the regulation. Now over 90 percent of the ads are represented by long-term rentals, which have exceeded 35 thousand, while short-term rentals have gone from 22,434 ads in August to 3,227 in October. Of these, however, only 434 have obtained a license from the municipality, while the rest, mainly concentrated on the island of Manhattan, declare themselves exempt. As reported by Wired, however, many of these ads do not appear to be guesthouses or hotels, which are the only facilities offering short-term rentals that are actually exempt from registration. Among the adverts consulted, in one the host asks his guests to avoid interacting with the building’s doorman. In another, the owner writes that he used to live in the house but recently moved to New Jersey and rented it out, citing the city’s rule that allows short-term rentals only if the host is staying in the same place. apartment he rents.

– Read also: Airbnb is very good, but it’s not the same anymore

Many other houses whose adverts have been removed by Airbnb, however, have not disappeared from the short-term rental market. Many are found on Facebook or WhatsApp groups and on other classifieds sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, whose guidelines theoretically require buyers and sellers to respect local laws, but where there are few controls. On Craigslist you can find ads like: «Due to New York’s ban on short-term rentals, I am now offering this short-term rental through other platforms. I have been a ‘superhost’ on Airbnb for some time with a current overall rating of 4.93 out of 5.”

Many ads appeared on Houfy, a platform that connects hosts with visitors without taking commissions, which before the ban was mainly used to avoid paying expensive Airbnb commissions. In recent days, New York City has asked Houfy to adapt to its new rules and carry out checks on the ads that are published on its platform. Its CEO Thijs Aaftink told Wired that he is reviewing the guidelines, but added that since Houfy does not take commissions on payments between hosts and guests, but only offers them a space to connect, “it is not part of the transaction”. According to him, the responsibility for complying with local laws should therefore lie with homeowners.

Some have chosen this path only temporarily, while they look for a tenant who can live in their apartment permanently so they can apply for a permit from the city and rent out the other rooms of the house on a short-term basis. However, the Office of Special Enforcement, which reviews applications, is severely understaffed and issuing permits is slow.

– Read also: Tourism is changing Naples

The main criticisms of the new rule come from those who rented only one house or even only part of their house on Airbnb. According to Lisa Grossman, spokesperson for Restore Homeowner Autonomy & Rights (RHOAR), an association made up of small hosts, it will not make short-term rentals disappear, but will only create a market with fewer guarantees and more scams, both for homeowners than for guests, since platforms like Facebook Marketplace are not made to have the same level of control as Airbnb. Additionally, foreign tourists are unlikely to think of using Craigslist, popular only in the United States, to search for accommodation for their vacation.

RHOAR claims that small renters have found themselves caught in the middle of a conflict between the city and the owners of dozens of apartments, who are the real culprits in the lack of affordable homes for New York residents. Others accuse the Municipality of having approved the new regulation to favor the category of hoteliers, given that as a natural consequence bookings for their facilities have increased: according to Trivago, in October 2023 the average daily rate for a standard double room in a hotel in the city it increased by 7.92 percent, reaching 502 dollars.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said he regretted New York City’s decision, which was one of his company’s most profitable cities. But he added that he has been thinking for some time about focusing on other cities and expanding Airbnb’s work into areas that are still unexplored, such as car rental, or little exploited, such as long-term rentals, which has existed for years but which has recently been increasingly used. Currently, nights spent in accommodations rented for more than 30 days represent 18 percent of bookings on Airbnb, and are increasing.