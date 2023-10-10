A Kenyan court has blocked the sending of an international police force led by Kenya to Haiti: the mission had been approved by the United Nations Security Council to help counter the growing violence of criminal gangs that have taken control of Haiti and in particular the capital Port-au-Prince.

The court order bars any Kenyan government official from sending police to Haiti until October 24. The decision was taken following an appeal lodged by opposition political parties and two citizens. According to them, the Kenyan constitution provides that only the army can be sent abroad, and therefore sending police forces, as the mission requires, would be unconstitutional.

Kenya was supposed to send 1,000 men to the country, probably belonging to the paramilitary force General Service Unit (GSU), which intervenes in the country in case of violent demonstrations or terrorist attacks. They should have controlled airports, ports, schools, hospitals and the main road intersections of the country, and also conducted targeted operations in collaboration with the Haitian police and re-established the conditions to be able to hold elections: the last ones were in 2016.

