The judge presiding over the trial on the attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 US elections has banned Donald Trump, former US president and main defendant, from speaking publicly about the people in the indictment. The trial also concerns the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021. The order was requested by the US Ministry of Justice: it prohibits any public statement regarding the prosecutor leading the investigations against him, Jack Smith, his staff, judge’s staff, other court employees, and the families of each of them.

Federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who is handling this case, said the ban is not so much about Trump’s opinions, but about the fact that his statements jeopardize the administration of justice and “defame public officials simply for having done their job.” Trump had previously called Attorney Smith “deranged,” Judge Chutkan “a crook” and the Department of Justice “the Department of Injustice.”

Trump had already been subjected to a similar order in the civil trial for which he is under indictment in New York. He is currently involved in four criminal trials, which concern among other things interference in elections and withholding confidential documents, and one civil case for fraud.

