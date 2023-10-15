From the mythical stories of automatons in ancient cultures to the complex artificial intelligence that everyone knows today, Humanity’s journey to endow machines with a type of “intelligence” has been a long road full of ups and downs which could already be seen in another Computer Hoy report.

This is one of the most exciting and promising fields of modern technology. But when was AI really born? To understand it, you must delve into the very nature of artificial intelligence and the roots of its concept.

The idea of ​​machines that can think and learn like humans has roots that extend long before modern technology made AI possible. One of the first thinkers to explore this idea was the Greek philosopher Antiquo Heron of Alexandria, who lived in the 1st century AD.

Heron created automata that resembled human and animal figures and were capable of performing simple tasks, such as opening doors or playing the flute. Although these automata were far from modern AI, they represented a first step towards the creation of intelligent machines.

Okay, but what really is artificial intelligence?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field of computer science that focuses on develop systems and machines capable of performing tasks that, when carried out by humans, require intelligence and reasoning.

Unlike traditional programming, where specific rules are defined for computers to perform tasks, AI is based on the idea that machines can learn and make decisions on their own through data collection and analysis.

One of the fundamental characteristics of artificial intelligence is its ability to learn and improve with experience.. This is achieved through algorithms and mathematical models that allow machines to identify patterns in data and adjust their behavior based on those patterns.

As AI systems are fed more information and data, they become more accurate and effective at performing specific tasks.

AI is divided into several branches and approaches, each with its own applications and challenges. For example, machine learning focuses on developing algorithms that allow machines to improve their performance on a task as they are given more information.

Deep learning is a subcategory of machine learning that is based on artificial neural networks and has proven to be especially effective in tasks such as speech recognition and computer vision.

These are the real origins of the technology that promises to change the world: artificial intelligence

It was in the 20th century when it all began. One of the most influential moments in the history of AI was the publication of the article Computing Machinery and Intelligence by the British mathematician and logician Alan Turing in 1950.

In this work, Turing proposed the idea of ​​a universal machine that could simulate any calculation process that a human could do. This machine, now known as the Turing Machine, laid the theoretical foundation for modern computing and AI.

Turing also introduced the famous Turing Test, which asked the question of whether a machine could exhibit intelligent behavior indistinguishable from that of a human being. This test became an important benchmark in the search for AI.

Leaving behind the pioneering theories of Alan Turing, It is in 1956 when we can mark the birth of artificial intelligence as a genuine and tangible concept.

It was at the Dartmouth Conference that three eminent scientists of the time, John McCarthy, Marvin Minsky, and Claude Shannon, officially named this emerging field “the science and ingenuity of making intelligent machines, especially intelligent computing programs.”

Back then, these scientific visionaries anticipated a future in which society would be surrounded by intelligent machines in less than a decade.

However, reality was somewhat far from this prediction, since artificial intelligence technology It took its first steps more timidly, without reaching its full potential until the 1990s, when its golden era truly began.

Starting in 1990, major technology companies began making massive investments in the field of artificial intelligence.

What caused this change of direction in your perception? The answer lies in the imminent arrival of the digital worlda scenario in which companies realized the pressing need to improve their ability to process and analyze the vast amount of data that was coming.

It was then that IBM, one of the technology giants, took a momentous step by launching Deep Blue to the world in 1997, a supercomputer capable of defeating Garry Kasparov, the world chess champion.

This historical milestone had such a profound impact that it became the subject of films exploring the technological future, where, of course, artificial intelligence featured prominently. Furthermore, in this decade, intelligent agents emerged, laying the foundation for the creation of sophisticated chatbots and the virtual assistants that are now known.

Later, Watson, another IBM supercomputer, achieved another milestone by winning the famous quiz show Jeopardy!. “The IBM Watson computer has emerged victorious in its confrontation against the human brain,” exclaimed the host of the American television show.

These were the years when IBM and Microsoft led the investment in artificial intelligence innovation with substantial investments. Now, in a world in which artificial intelligence has taken root in the lives of many, displacing humans in various tasks, the need arises to regulate ethics in this field.

All companies recognize the importance of this technology, but it remains to be seen how far artificial intelligence will take humanity in the future.