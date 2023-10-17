Human beings have been drawing animals since the time they lived in caves. Describing our environment visually and verbally is part of our character, whether as artistic expression or with scientific curiosity. A group of researchers is taking the latter to a new level.

More than 2000 3D models. Yuichi Kano is a researcher at Kyushu University in Fukuoka (Japan) who has been creating an extensive database of three-dimensional images of different species of animals and plants for years. The database can be consulted over the Internet through the Sketchfab platform, which allows us to examine the elements.

When he made his work public in 2022, the Japanese already had more than 1,000 elements in the database. Just over a year later, the number of models exceeds 2,000.

Photogrammetry. The technique that Kano used is known as photogrammetry. It is, as can be guessed from its name, about obtaining information and measurements about objects or environments through photographs. It is a technique used in different contexts to create 3D models of various kinds.

Bio-photogrammetry. Applied to the study of living beings, Kano speaks of bio-photogrammetry when describing his work. The researcher suspended the animals to be photographed from a fishing line so that he could photograph them from numerous angles. He used specific software for photogrammetry to process the images and obtain the 3D model.

“We would end up taking hundreds of photos of the sample, and putting up to 500 of the best ones into the photogrammetry program,” Kano explained in a press release. “It’s similar to how the ‘bullet time’ scenes were shot in the first Matrix movie, except instead of Keanu Reeves on a rope surrounded by cameras, we used an octopus.”

In addition to the database, the Japanese researcher published details about his process in an article in the journal Research Ideas and Outcomes.

Solve problems. Images created in this way can complement other digital reproduction technologies, filling in some of the gaps and solving some of the problems they pose.

“While powerful, MRI scanners [de resonancia magnética] y CT [de tomografía computerizada] They are prohibitively expensive. Furthermore, it does not compile vital information such as the color of the organism,” Kano also pointed out. “So we developed bio-photogrammetry as a way to incorporate photogrammetry that could scan and provide a high-quality 3D image of an organism.”

Japanese chestnut (Castanea crenata). Kano Lab/Kyushu University.

Ceylon Blue Butterfly (Ideopsis similis). Kano Lab/Kyushu University

Japanese flying squid (Todarodes pacificus). Kano Lab/Kyushu University.

Japanese tree frog (Dryophytes japonicus). Kano Lab/Kyushu University.

Japanese rhinoceros beetle (Trypoxylus dichotomus). Kano Lab/Kyushu University

Cherry blossom (Cerasus x yedoensis). Kano Lab/Kyushu University.

Blue or dyer shark (Prionace glauca). Kano Lab/Kyushu University.

Tiger butterfly (Salatura genutia). Kano Lab/Kyushu University.

Glicinia o wisteria japonesa. Kano Lab/Kyushu University.

Not without limitations. The methodology also has its limits. The first is size. The database has a wide variety of organisms: plants, fish, insects, crustaceans, amphibians and mushrooms can be found in this list.

However, all organisms have a limited size: no larger than one meter and no smaller than five millimeters. This excludes many mammals such as primates, but also entire kingdoms such as bacteria and numerous microorganisms.

The second limitation is that the technique is difficult to implement in transparent organizations. Transparent macroscopic organisms are not common, but this nature can make them difficult to photograph and include in the database.

From illustration to 3D. Scientific illustration began in times when it was not yet possible to talk about science or the scientific method. From the medicinal study of Dioscorides, written in the 1st century and the oldest copies of which date back to the 6th century, to the anatomical studies of Leonardo da Vinci, we can find numerous examples of this.

Already in the modern era, thanks to the use of microscopes and telescopes we can find examples in Galileo’s astronomical drawings, or in Robert Hooke’s illustrations of microorganisms. In the 19th century, scientists continued cataloging species notebook in hand, until the advent of photography changed the paradigm.

It would not take long to be accompanied by digital reproductions of what surrounds us, from the microscopic to the immense, including of course everything that is alive.

In Xataka |

Images | Kano Lab/Kyushu University