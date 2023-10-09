Names that would leave no doubt: CBR1000R Hornet and CBR1000X, according to some hypotheses coming from the Japanese media. Here’s what Honda could present at EICMA 2023

October 9, 2023

The line-up of Honda from 999 cc upwards, no matter how well assorted it is, it has two obvious empty boxes: those of a real one 1000 cc sports streetfighter capable of giving the Aprilia Tuono 1100, BMW S 1000R, KTM Super Duke 1290, Ducati Streetfighter V4 and company a run for their money, and that of a crossover with a 17-inch front wheel also suited to aggressive riding… if you like the BMW S 1000XR or the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak come to mind, you’re on the right track.

However, it is not absolutely certain or, even less, necessary that the Tokyo company fills these boxes: after all, Honda’s overall results in Italy bear witness to the success of the choices made in terms of choice of models and their positioning (so much for say: the Transalp is the first motorcycle in September sales and the Africa Twin is the second best-selling motorcycle in the January-September 2023 period) and therefore this discussion, or rather: this declared suggestioncould find its terminus here.

And instead, from Japan (read: from the usual well-informed YoungMachine colleagues) rumors arrive which then led to the creation of the render that you see at the beginning and in the body of the article. It’s about two hypotheses anything but far-fetched, if we think about it carefully.

Hornet 1000?



Let’s start from the first: you want a Hornet 1000 with at least 160 horsepower? It would be possible – partly following what Honda did in the 1990s with the Hornet 600 and Hornet 900 pair – if the Fireblade engine suitably adapted for delivery and perhaps simplified in some aspects to limit production costs would be placed in a trellis frame (or directly in that of the CBR1000RR-R?) to give life to a bad streetfighter but, as per Honda tradition, also malleable in casual use, more accessible than other interpretations of the theme. Which is also Aprilia’s approach with the standard version of its Tuono 1000 V4, where the role of steamroller on mountain passes or on the track is played by the Factory version. Why 160 horsepower? Because the current CB1000R Neo Sports Café already has a power of 145 horsepower and, clearly, the streetfighter should also be distinguished from the roadster by a generous increase in performance and equipment.

Possibility of arrival at EICMA 2023? To quote our Giovanni Zamagni, here we are in “I told you so” territory and the possibility of making a fool of ourselves is real: we’d guess 55%.

Render: Youngmachine

CB1000X?



The second hypothetical novelty would be a Crossover built on the same – let’s repeat: hypothetical – streetfighter platform: trellis frame and Fireblade engine calibrated to no less than 150 horsepowerfront wheel from 17 inches and the classic Honda handling which in this case would do without the DCT gearbox, also because we cannot imagine how and where to house it in the engine derived from the CBR1000RR-R.

If we think that Honda has just presented the Africa Twin Adventure Sports with a 19-inch front wheel and we factor in the presence of the NT1100, the possibility of such a bike arriving cannot be ruled out. Another perspective could be that of a crossover less unbalanced on sportiness: something that could fit into the Yamaha Tracer 9 segment, but perhaps here there could be a conflict precisely with the more touristy NT1100.

Honda concept CB4X 2019

A Crossover of this kind was presented as a concept in 2019, again at EICMA: it was the CB4X – designed by Valerio Aiello – a motorcycle that seemed to be going into production soon but then disappeared. In that case the engine was that of the CB650R, perhaps not in line with the expectations of the sports crossover market today, but this does not mean that Honda cannot offer a 4-cylinder crossover with medium displacementalong the lines of motorcycles such as the three-cylinder Triumph Tiger 660.

Let’s go out on a limb (taking into account that we could be soundly denied): in our opinion there is 60% chance to see one 4-cylinder crossover at the Honda stand EICMA 2023- Mwithin a month and we will know if these are just suggestions.