After the return of the Hulk rights to Marvel, the studio could be preparing a movie of the popular character

A new report claims that Marvel Studios could be preparing a movie centered on the Hulk.

Marvel still has plans with Bruce Banner

Universal Pictures was in charge of distributing the tapes Hulk from 2003 and 2008, since the studio had the rights to the popular character. However, this same year the news came out that Marvel regained the distribution rights to the superhero, so now Kevin Feige can make a film of him without the participation of an outside company. In fact, a new rumor claims that the Marvel Cinematic Universe could have another movie about the character.

Insider CanWeGetSomeToast said Marvel wants to continue using Bruce Banner in future projects, to which MyTimeToShineHello responded that the hero of the Marvel Universe will have its own film and will appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The reports that speak of a project of the UCM made by Mark Ruffalo They have been appearing for a long time, but the truth is that there is still no official information on this topic. Additionally, strikes in Hollywood have delayed studio plans, so these types of projects could take longer than previously thought.