Suara.com – A house on Jalan Minangkabau number 56, Pasar Manggis, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, caught fire on Wednesday (18/10/2023).

Head of Operations for the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Service, Trianto, said that his party received a report of the incident at around 15.37 WIB.

“We deployed 13 fire engines with 49 personnel,” said Trianto, when confirmed by Suara.com.

Truanto continued, his party arrived at the location at around 15.46 WIB. After dozens of officers struggled, the fire was localized at around 15.53 WIB.

Also read: Police investigate the smell of gunpowder after an explosion at a house in Setiabudi

The officer then continued with cooling. The fire was declared extinguished at around 16.35 WIB.

Until now, officers do not yet know the cause of the fire.