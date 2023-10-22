Halloween is coming to Hogwarts Legacy and fans of the franchise are beginning to celebrate.

Hogwarts Legacy’s customization system is one of the best

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the best RPGs of all time, a game in which we can make decisions, learn spells and customize our protagonist to the maximum. In addition, it allows us to learn more about the great JK Rowling’s magical universeset in the 19th century, long before the Harry Potter saga.

But Hogwarts Legacy not only offers a fascinating story and a world full of magic and mystery, it also gives us the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with our character. This has been demonstrated by one of the players, who has shared his customization to receive Halloween in true Hogwarts style. If you want to know how her style turned out, below we leave you all the details.

This is how players celebrate Halloween in Hogwarts Legacy

Fall themed outfit for Halloween !!

byu/Few-Fog inHarryPotterGame

The player in question is called Few-Fong and has shared an image on Reddit showing how you have customized your character to celebrate Halloween, the result has been so incredible that has inspired other players to make your own outfits.

As we can see, the player has used the witch’s pumpkin and has put on a suit with a color palette that includes brown, dark green and red wine. Additionally, he has added an orange scarf that complements everything else perfectly. The set is according to the time of year and with the atmosphere of Hogwarts, where very special Halloween parties are sure to be held. To be more specific, the user has highlighted exactly what clothes you have used and that can be obtained in the Hogwarts Legacy store:

Dragon Skin Herbologist Gloves.Halloween Pumpkin Mask.Daedalus Scarf.Autumn Festival Coat.Crimson Voyager Outfit.

We love to see how players take advantage of the options of customization offered by Hogwarts Legacy to unleash your creativity and express your personality. The game allows choose between different housesclasses, spells, pets and accessories to create a unique character and live a magical adventure.

Knowing that in games like Hogwarts Legacy you can enjoy even the holidays It is something simply spectacular, let’s hope that by the end of the year many other users will be encouraged to share your Christmas outfits as part of a new trend. While

