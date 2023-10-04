Yet another social dispute between Lady Zaccagni and a hater

Yet another social dispute between Chiara Nasti and one of his haters on Instagram. In fact, the user decided to harshly criticize Lady Zaccagni for how she exposes her son Thiago online: “Poor child, he is growing up with a little girl for a mother”, the accusation leveled at Chiara. But she didn’t tolerate the offense and exploded like this: “Honestly, since he was born I’ve raised him alone without even having my family in the city. That is, I would have the possibility to choose to be a good and kind person and instead no, you have all of you ugly and evil. You are a concentration of malignity and disharmony.”

October 3 – 5.43pm

