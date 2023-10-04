loading…

A group of Israeli Orthodox Jews spat at and shouted at Christian pilgrims and worshipers while celebrating Sukkot in the Old City of Jerusalem. Photo/Jamal Awad/Flash90

JERUSALEM – A bunch Jews Orthodox Israel The camera was caught spitting at and shouting at pilgrims and Christian worshipers while celebrating the Sukkot holiday in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Christian worshipers were intimidated when carrying the “Four Species” through the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday.

This incident sparked anger among the Israeli public, because it was not the first to occur and occurred on the Feast of Sukkot—which Christians celebrate as the Feast of Tabernacles—which attracts thousands of Christians each year to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned every attack on religious people.

“We will not tolerate those who harm the congregation,” he said on Tuesday, as reported by the Jerusalem Post, Wednesday (4/10/2023). “We will immediately take action against these actions.”

“Offensive behavior against the congregation is a desecration and unacceptable. “Israel is fully committed to safeguarding the sacred right to freedom of worship and pilgrimage to the holy sites of all religions,” he said.

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau condemned the incident, stressing that such unacceptable behavior should not be linked to Jewish religious law in any way.

Secretary of State Eli Cohen issued a similar statement. “I condemn the ugly act of spitting on Christians and hurting anyone because of their religion or beliefs. “This phenomenon does not represent the values ​​of Judaism,” he said.

“Religious freedom and tolerance are fundamental values ​​in Israel,” he continued.

“Hundreds of thousands of Christian tourists visit the Holy Land each year to explore holy places that are important to them and us. I call on all Israeli citizens to respect the traditions and beliefs of all who enter the gates of Jerusalem, the holy city.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Police in Jerusalem said they arrested five suspects—one minor and four adults—on Wednesday morning for allegedly spitting on Christians in Jerusalem’s Old City.

One of the suspects appears in a video in which a group of Orthodox Jews are seen spitting at Christian pilgrims as they carry the Four Species of Sukkot through the Old City. Another suspect spat at Christian visitors this morning and was immediately arrested.

