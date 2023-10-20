With “A Goal for Health” the students took to the field in Coverciano for an initiative dedicated to clean sport and respect for the rules. Two days of celebration, in the home of the Italian national football teams, playing on the same fields where the Azzurri prepare their international commitments: this is the experience that the students of the winning classes of the sixth edition had between yesterday and today of ‘A Goal for Health’, the project promoted by the FIGC with the patronage and operational support of the Italian Committee for Unicef.

“A Goal for Health is a project that has had enormous success – Giuseppe Capua, president of the FIGC Anti-Doping Commission, underlines with satisfaction to Adnkronos Salute – and these two days are the result of a context in which we have always tried to maintain a relationship with health protection and training for young people”. The objective “is to raise awareness on a very delicate issue such as the fight against doping and these young people – Capua points out – have responded in a splendid manner; especially in a difficult period like this, also for other reasons, I believe that thanks to ‘A Goal for Health’ the Federation is doing important social work”.

These are the numbers of the initiative now in its sixth edition: 149 classes – of the third and fourth year – and 31 high schools involved, with a total participation of 3,725 students – we read in a note released by Coverciano – The objective is to promote , within Italian schools, a culture of health education and respect for the rules, to bring out the most genuine values ​​of sporting practice and to spread every possible form of fight against doping.

The videos made by the girls and boys during the last school year, on the topic of the fight against doping, were uploaded on the platform of the youth and school sector ‘Valori in rete’ and the jury chaired by Giuseppe Capua then voted on the winning classes , one for each ‘zone’ of Italy. For the ‘North’, the fourth class ER of the ‘Antonio Maria Roveggio’ State High School in Cologna Veneta, in the province of Verona, prevailed (Title of the video: ‘Stop the dop’); for the ‘Centre’ the third H of the ‘Galeazzo Alessi’ State Scientific High School of Perugia (Title of the video: ‘Melaragna Interview’) and for the ‘South’ the third A and third B Itt classes of the ‘Guglielmo’ Institute of Higher Education Marconi’ of Vairano Patenora, in the province of Caserta (Title of the video: ‘Red for doping’)

Arriving in Coverciano yesterday, the kids from the winning classes were able to visit the Federal Technical Center and discover the memorabilia contained within the Football Museum, then this morning they were able to compete on the pitch named after ‘Fabio Bresci’. In the afternoon – in the heart of the training of the Coaches School, the Coverciano assembly hall – the screening of the three winning videos, to conclude this two days full of ideas and the desire to be together.