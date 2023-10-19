We are actually talking about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that a fan has gone viral by showing his terrible experience with a glitch in this title.

Since the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, numerous criticisms have been made regarding its design and graphics. Therefore, it is not the first time that we can see errors or failures in this aspect. In this case, a fan of the franchise has shown a really curious glitch based on the disappearance of a building complete in the title.

In the post that we leave you below you can see how the user SEKI shows the curious glitch, through which You are allowed to access the place where the Pueblo Mestura Pokémon gym should be installed, characterized by being focused on Normal-type Pokémon, which is undoubtedly surprising. Some players have joked that their leader, Laureano, finally took a vacationsince it has a gym in addition to being part of both the High Command.

Here you can see it:

The dining room has disappeared and we can no longer change the terrace.

SV is retiring #Pokémon SV pic.twitter.com/MzNHlIH3bq — SEKI (@kiseragi_poke) October 14, 2023

What do you think? Have you ever seen a glitch or bug of these characteristics in a Pokémon game? We read you in the comments.

Via.