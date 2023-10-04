A Girl and Her Guard Dog is the new anime that is giving a lot to talk about these days. It came out on September 28 on Crunchyroll and was designed by Project No.9. This controversial production has not yet caught on among the entire anime fan public. In this article We will briefly review all the details. What we have so far about this story that will surely leave you anything but indifferent. Join us and don’t forget to comment your opinion in the comments.

Así es A Girl and Her Guard Dog

This new anime is sweeping social media and has garnered good starting numbers on Crunchyroll. However, not everything has been good comments and criticism regarding the new project from Project No.9, a Japanese animation studio that has been providing content to the anime community since 2009.

And especially to those who are lovers of love series. The case of A Girl and Her Guard Dog is somewhat different, since within the cast of main protagonists, the girl who plays the main role and about whom the story is told, She would be in love with a boy older than her.

The official synopsis of the anime reads like this:

Isaku Senagaki, de 15 years, granddaughter of the third clan chief yakuza of the Senagakis, he just wants to have normal friends and a normal romance in senior high school. He enrolls in a school far from his hometown, but his young and overprotective bodyguard, Keiya Utou, 26, He lies about his age and bribes the school to join the same school as Isaku. Telling Isaku that he is too young to fall in love, Keiya is ready to scare away and terrorize any boy who approaches him. But really, has Isaku been having unrequited feelings for Keiya this entire time?

Number of current episodes and what we can expect

Currently the anime is available to view through Crunchyroll, a platform on which we only have the first chapter available, which was released on September 28, 2023. The anime will also be present in a Blu-Ray edition. Its total duration is estimated to be 13 chapters. The director of the work is Yoshihiro Takamoto, who already did other projects like Beelzebub. The original A Girl and Her Guard Dog manga is written by Hatsuharu and was published at the end of 2018.

Also, here we leave you the trailer so you can take a look. direct look to this controversial and recent anime.

Why is he giving so much to talk about?

Japanese culture and its society have always been highly criticized abroad. Although it is true that there are some situations, productions and others that can be shocking, in the end we have to remember that we are talking about animation. A few days ago there was a great controversy around the Boku no Hero manga due to a controversial design of Invisible Girl.

In the case of A Girl and Her Guard Dog, the controversy derives from the situation (at times uncomfortable) that appears between the underage protagonist girl and her bodyguard. From Ruetir.com we are merely to inform and read your points of view.

Remember that everyone is respectable as long as they are argued from respect and a critical point of view. We are facing an animation and a fictional story, The world of anime is full of tastes, variety and viewers.

A Girl and Her Guard Dog en Crunchyroll

The publisher is PONY CANYON, only the Japanese dubbing is available, and the subtitles son:

